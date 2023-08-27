Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $450,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMBM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, CEO Neal M. Kurk purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neal M. Kurk purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

