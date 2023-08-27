Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $461,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

