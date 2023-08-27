Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $632,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,300,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,075,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $785,064. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

