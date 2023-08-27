Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

