Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.