Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,435 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RingCentral Stock Up 1.5 %
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
