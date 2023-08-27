Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40,732 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,732 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

