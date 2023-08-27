Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58,560 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,560 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Assertio worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Assertio by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assertio

In related news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

