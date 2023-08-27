Cornerstone Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 1,337,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

