Cornerstone Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,370 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AVD traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 182,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

