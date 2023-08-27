Cornerstone Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

