Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00027344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $68.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

