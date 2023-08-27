Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

