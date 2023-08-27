Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,700 shares, a growth of 437.8% from the July 31st total of 1,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.2 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Articles

