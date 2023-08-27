Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in August

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the July 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of CDEFF remained flat at C$8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$8.03 and a one year high of C$8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

