Critical Contrast: Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) & Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) and Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Macquarie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Macquarie Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 8.24 Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A $4.18 26.45

Dividends

Canaccord Genuity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Macquarie Group pays an annual dividend of $5.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Group pays out 142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Macquarie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaccord Genuity Group and Macquarie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Macquarie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than Macquarie Group.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Macquarie Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital. The MAM segment provides investment solutions to clients across various capabilities in private markets and public investments, including infrastructure, green investments, agriculture and natural assets, real estate, private credit, asset finance, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. The BFS segment offers personal banking products comprising home loans, car loans, transaction and savings accounts, and credit cards; and wrap platform and cash management, financial advisory, and private banking services, as well as investment and superannuation products. It also provides deposit, lending, and payment solutions and services to business clients. The CGM segment provides risk management, lending and financing, capital solutions, market access, and physical execution and logistics to corporate and institutional clients; and specialist finance and asset management solutions. The Macquarie Capital segment provides advisory and capital raising services. It is also involved in development and investment in infrastructure and energy projects and companies; and brokerage business, including equity research, sales, execution capabilities, and corporate access. Macquarie Group Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.