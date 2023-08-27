Critical Survey: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) versus Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) and Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oceaneering International and Akastor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akastor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Akastor ASA.

Dividends

Profitability

Oceaneering International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Akastor ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 307.5%. Oceaneering International pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Akastor ASA pays out -189.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akastor ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Oceaneering International and Akastor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International 2.89% 10.40% 2.65% Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oceaneering International and Akastor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.23 billion 0.97 $25.94 million $0.64 33.55 Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A ($1.62) -0.62

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Akastor ASA. Akastor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oceaneering International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Akastor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Akastor ASA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company's Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Akastor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages. It owns five offshore vessels. Akastor ASA was founded in 1841 and is based in Bærum, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.