CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 21.60. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.27. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of 20.53 and a 1 year high of 22.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

