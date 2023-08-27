CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (CTUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 29th

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

CTUK stock opened at GBX 276.63 ($3.53) on Friday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.46 million, a PE ratio of -6,915.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

