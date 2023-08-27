CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (CTUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 29th

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
CTUK stock opened at GBX 276.63 ($3.53) on Friday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.46 million, a PE ratio of -6,915.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile
