Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

