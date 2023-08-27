CV Advisors LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,523. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

