CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.56%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

