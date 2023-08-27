CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.8% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 505,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.