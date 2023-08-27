Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in August

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 2.4 %

DKILY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 134,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DKILY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

