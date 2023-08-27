Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 51,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

