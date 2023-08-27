Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 51,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Data443 Risk Mitigation
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.