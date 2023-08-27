DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00161045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003779 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.