DEI Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $180.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00250014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

