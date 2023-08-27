Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 10,108,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,764. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

