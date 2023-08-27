Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 81.5% in August

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Stock Performance

Digital Asset Monetary Network stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

