Dignity Gold 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00007822 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.03920188 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

