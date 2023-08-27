Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GGLS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,665. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2768 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.