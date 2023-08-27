Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

