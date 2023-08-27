Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Dollar General stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

