Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.47–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.52 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.39) EPS.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

