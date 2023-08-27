Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.58. 2,374,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,166. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.