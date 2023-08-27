Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
