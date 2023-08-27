Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:DY opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
