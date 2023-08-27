Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DY opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.