Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.40.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.