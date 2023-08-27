Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 17,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,026. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

