Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETW opened at $7.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.