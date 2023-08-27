Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETW opened at $7.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
