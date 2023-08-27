eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,250,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

