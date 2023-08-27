Efforce (WOZX) Hits Market Cap of $12.53 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Efforce has a market cap of $12.53 million and $998,962.68 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

