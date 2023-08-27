Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Elkem ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elkem ASA
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.