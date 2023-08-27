Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Elkem ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

(Get Free Report)

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.