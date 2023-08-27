ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. 16,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,970. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

