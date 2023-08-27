Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,904. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $24,901,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

