Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Entergy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR remained flat at $94.80 during trading hours on Friday. 1,099,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,597. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

