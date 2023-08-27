Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,359 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

