Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eramet in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ERMAY opened at $7.98 on Friday. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

