Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eramet in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on ERMAY
Eramet Price Performance
Eramet Company Profile
ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eramet
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.