Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,514,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $79,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ERO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

