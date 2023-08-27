Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $55.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.91 or 0.00061002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,080.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00250704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00738937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00553185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00120460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,695,374 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

